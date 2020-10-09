Mariah Carey Teases New Christmas Collab And Fans Think That Ariana Grande Is Involved

Mariah Carey has a secret holiday surprise in store for her fans.

The hitmaker took to Twitter on Friday to tease what appeared to be some sort of new Christmas collaboration.

Carey shared a photo of three director’s chairs featuring the letters “MC,” “AG” and “JH” on the back.

The cryptic post was captioned with a simple Christmas tree emoji.

Fans quickly started guessing which other artists the “All I Want for Christmas” singer might be working with.

While most guessed that “MC” are Carey’s initials, some people speculated that “AG” might refer to pop superstar, Ariana Grande.

all i want for christmas pt.2 w ARIANA pic.twitter.com/Pd8Dm91gXj — karlijn 🌙 (@breathinngrande) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, many fans guessed that “JH” could be alluding to “Dream Girls” star Jennifer Hudson.

JH FOR JENNIFER HUDSON??? AHHH pic.twitter.com/WON8MMwWOu — lee 🔪 (@bIockiana) October 9, 2020

Nothing else is known about the project, which could potentially be a movie, song or music video.