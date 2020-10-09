H.E.R. Goes Head-To-Head With Jimmy Fallon In A Guitar Solo Battle

An irresistible force meets an immovable object when H.E.R. and Jimmy Fallon went toe-to-toe in a guitar solo battle.
The main event clash took place over video chat on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”. H.E.R — aided by The Roots — was tasked with nailing three iconic guitar solos: The Guess Who’s “American Woman”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”.
Fallon was given an equally daunting challenge, crushing guitar solos for “Mary Had a Little Lab” and the chime theme for NBC.
Following the battle, Randy Bachman of The Guess Who tweeted: “Lots of fun to see this on Jimmy Fallon’s Guitar Solo Battle tonight.”
Lots of fun to see this on Jimmy Fallon's Guitar Solo Battle tonight. @MSNBC @FallonTonight #rocknroll #tonightshow #throwback #guitar #solo #classicrock #guesswho #americanwoman pic.twitter.com/Db533ukqmX
