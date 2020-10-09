Remaining ‘Sound Of Music’ Child Stars Wear Masks Inspired By Movie’s Famous Curtain Scene

The Sound of Music

In a scene from the 1965 film, Maria (played by Julie Andrews) memorably makes the children matching outfits from a pair of curtains in their home.

Kym Karath, who played youngest von Trapp sibling Gretl, shared a snapshot of the reunion on Twitter in order to encourage other people to wear masks too.

The 62-year-old actress Tweeted, “Film Von Trapps wearing curtain masks. Our family wears masks, what about yours? #WearAMask#WearAMaskSaveALife #thesoundofmusic.”

Karath was joined by Debbie Turner (Marta), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt) and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich).

Chairman Carr, who played Liesl, died in September 2016, while Heather Menzies, who played Louisa, died in December 2017.