‘Green Lantern’ Series In The Works At HBO Max

“Grene Lantern” has the green light from HBO Max.

HBO Max has officially given a thumbs up for the development of a “Green Lantern” live-action television series, according to Variety. The streaming service has ordered 10 one-hour episodes co-written by showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

The series will focus on the Green Lantern Corps as opposed to any one Green Lantern. For the uninitiated, the Green Lanterns are an intergalactic militarized law enforcement organization who wield rings of power. Some of the Green Lanterns to be depicted in the series include Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, and a gay man.

The Green Lantern lore has appeared in a number of DC Universe properties in recent years, including “Man of Steel”, “Arrow”, “The Flash”, “Star Girl” and the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Ryan Reynolds famously played Hal Jordan in the critically-panned 2011 “Green Lantern” film.

HBO Max is also working on “Harley Quinn”, “Doom Patrol”, “Titans”, “Strange Adventures” and “Justice League Dark”.