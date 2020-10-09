Brooke Shields Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At COVID-19 Protocols On ‘A Castle For Christmas’ Set

Brooke Shields is giving fans an inside look at the COVID-19 protocols on her new Netflix movie set.

The actress, 55, who is currently filming the streamer’s “A Castle For Christmas” in Scotland, shared behind-the-scenes videos to her Instagram, showing all the precautions that go into filming. Cary Elwes is also starring in the flick.

Shields first shared a look at her travel gear while flying from L.A. to Scotland, featuring a hat, face shield, a face mask, glasses and goggles.

The next COVID-19 related post showed the stunner in a “COVID testing tent” on set.

“All of the glamour (and safety precautions) on set,” she captioned the post.

The short clip also shared a look at the crew members all sporting face masks too.

While plot details surrounding “A Castle For Christmas” are being kept under wraps, Shields did tease a little of what fans can expect from the movie.

Captioning a video of a gorgeous Scotland castle, Shields wrote, “I’ll be here ☀️ 🌳.”

In another post, the star showed off another co-star, a horse.

No word on a release date for the flick.