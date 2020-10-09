Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz’s Great-Granddaughter Dies Of Breast Cancer At Age 31

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s first great-grandchild has died at the age of 31.

People reports that Desiree S. Anzalone died following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

She passed away peacefully on Sept. 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut.

“She was so special. All our children are special, but this little girl was something else,” her mother Julia Arnaz says. “We were [best friends]. We are still.”

Anzalone’s maternal grandfather, Desi Arnaz Jr., 67, is the son of the late “I Love Lucy” stars, Ball and Arnaz.

“She was so beautiful, just so so beautiful inside and out,” Julia says of her late daughter. “She really, really reminded me a lot of my grandmother, more so than I.”

In late April, Desiree marked the anniversary of the death of her late great-grandmother, Ball, by posting side-by-side photos of the actress and herself, writing: “Celebrating the life of a legend and MY life’s most profound curiosity. Your energy emulates, still. I would have loved to meet a part of me in you. 🤍”

About a month before her death, Desiree posted an image of a painting with a message on her Instagram, opening up about her battle with breast cancer in the late stages. She wrote: “When I read this quote the other day it felt like someone was whispering it to me in my ear — someone that just understood and knew what the pain of my disease has felt like the last month….or someone looking out for me. either way, i felt a moment of comfort.”