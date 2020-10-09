Miley Cyrus, Dave Grohl, Charlize Theron To Attend Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Virtual Ceremony

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is looking to be an A-list affair.

HBO announced on Thursday the stars set to appear for the virtual ceremony on HBO Max. The show will debut on Nov. 7 after it was delayed from May 2 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Notable guests include Ringo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springsteen, Charlize Theron, Sean Combs, Jennifer Hudson, Don Henley, Alicia Keys, Luke Bryan, Gwen Stefani, Brad Paisley, Iggy Pop, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nancy Wilson, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, St. Vincent, Billy Gibbons and Billy Idol, reports Billboard.

The 2020 Rock Hall inductees include Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, Irving Azoff and Jon Landau. Diddy is expected to induct Biggie and Grohl will open the program with a “heartfelt introduction.”

You can watch the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 7 via HBO Max.