Jessica Biel Urges People To Vote While Wearing ‘I Dissent’ T-Shirt To Honour Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Biel, who was wearing a T-shirt reading “I Dissent, I Vote,” wrote, “Please please PLS join me and vote on or before November 3rd. 100% of the proceeds from this tee supports @EraCoalition for Women’s Equality, which fights for all of those most impacted by systemic inequalities.”

She added, “Use your voice and your style to support constitutional equality for all because it shouldn’t be a dream — it’s a right.”

Biel previously endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election, which takes place on Nov. 3.

The star of “The Sinner” and husband Justin Timberlake recently welcomed their second child.

The pair are already parents to 5-year-old son Silas.