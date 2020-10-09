Erin Moriarty On Her ‘The Boys’ Character’s #MeToo Story: ‘She Ends Up Really Coming Out Of It A Stronger Person’

Erin Moriarty is proud of the shine her character, Starlight, gets in “The Boys”.

Moriarty appeared alongside castmates Aya Cash, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara and Laz Alonso on Friday’s episode of “Tamron Hall”. The actress explained how her character was fleshed out on the Amazon Prime Video series.

“Our showrunner Eric Kripke,” Moriarty began. “He called me and he said, ‘Please read the graphic novel because our universe is based on that and it’s so fun.'”

“‘But please also understand that.'” she recalled. “‘We’re doing our own thing with it and we’re going to make sure that the women, especially Starlight – who in the graphic novel is more of a love interest to Hughie than she is kind of her own independent entity – we’re going to make sure that she’s as empowered as she possibly could be.’”

Moriarty also touched on her character’s #MeToo storyline.

“I think the thing about Starlight is, when you meet her, you kind of think that you’re going to pigeon-hole her into this ingenue, naive, hyper-earnest young women,” the actress explained “When in reality she goes through, like you said, a #MeToo situation and she ends up really coming out of it a stronger person.”

The season two finale of “The Boys” aired on Friday. A third season was announced in August.