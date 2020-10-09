Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Wonders ‘Why People Leave Hateful Comments’

Nicole Poturalski wants to know why people hate online.

Poturalski, 27, has experienced an uptick in bad-mouthing from random people online since her relationship with Brad Pitt, 56, hit the headlines. The German model posed a question via her Instagram Story on Friday. Her statements were in German but she provided an English translation in the captions.

“Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she wrote on the videos. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in [general] I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.”

“Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content,” the model continued. “Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try.”

Poutralski was born in Warsaw, Poland. She and Pitt were first spotted together vacationing in France in late August.