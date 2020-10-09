Sacha Baron Cohen Feared For His Life While Filming For ‘Borat 2’ At A U.S. Gun-Rights Rally

Sacha Baron Cohen admits he didn’t think his bulletproof vest would be enough to protect him after organizers stormed the stage while he was filming scenes for “Borat 2” at a gun-rights rally.

The actor recalled the fear that he felt in that moment in an essay he penned for Time magazine.

He wrote, “While filming my latest ‘Borat’ film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State.”

Continuing, “When organizers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists.”

Although he was “wearing a bulletproof vest” underneath his overalls, Cohen admitted that “It felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons.”

He went on, “When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free.”

Looking forward to the upcoming U.S. presidential election that is set to take place on Nov. 3, Cohen added, “I was fortunate to make it out in one piece. The next few weeks will determine whether America will be so lucky.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan” and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.