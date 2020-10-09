Jeff Goldblum Oozes Sex Appeal In Recreation Of Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene

Jeff Goldblum is still a shirtless stud 37 years after starring in “Jurassic Park”.

Goldblum recreated his iconic shirtless scene from the film as a reward to fans who checked their voter registration ahead of the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 3. Goldblum, 67, showed off his chest while laying on a table in black leather pants and black boots.

“WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election,” Goldblum wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo. “Here’s your reward… how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸.”

Goldblum reunited with “Jurassic Park” co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill last month to support National Voter Registration Day.

“It’s National Voter Registration Day! Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!!” Dern, 53, wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her, Goldblum and Neill wearing “VOTE” t-shirts and masks. “The future is voting. Link in my bio!!! #votethewayyouseeit #clevergirl #thefutureisvoting #justvote #voteready #nationalvoterregistrationday ✔️✔️✔️”

“Jurassic Park” premiered in 1993, becoming the highest-grossing film released worldwide at the time. It was critically acclaimed and won three Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards.