Jeff Goldblum Oozes Sex Appeal In Recreation Of Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene

Jeff Goldblum is still a shirtless stud 37 years after starring in “Jurassic Park”.
Goldblum recreated his iconic shirtless scene from the film as a reward to fans who checked their voter registration ahead of the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 3. Goldblum, 67, showed off his chest while laying on a table in black leather pants and black boots.
“WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election,” Goldblum wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo. “Here’s your reward… how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸.”
Goldblum reunited with “Jurassic Park” co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill last month to support National Voter Registration Day.
Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you and your coworkers registered? It’s more important than ever that we all use our voices and participate in our democracy. I am partnering with HeadCount.org to make sure you are #GoodToVote. Stay tuned for more sneak peek incentives to #VOTE. @headcountorg @jurassicworld #clevergirl 🦖🇺🇸
“It’s National Voter Registration Day! Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!!” Dern, 53, wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her, Goldblum and Neill wearing “VOTE” t-shirts and masks. “The future is voting. Link in my bio!!! #votethewayyouseeit #clevergirl #thefutureisvoting #justvote #voteready #nationalvoterregistrationday ✔️✔️✔️”
“Jurassic Park” premiered in 1993, becoming the highest-grossing film released worldwide at the time. It was critically acclaimed and won three Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards.