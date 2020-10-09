Kristen Bell Says Heartbreaking Final Goodbye To Her Dog Barbara

Kristen Bell and her family have said goodbye to their beloved rescue dog, Barbara.

The actress revealed that her “beautiful” pet passed away after getting sick over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 9, Bell explained that a vet diagnosed Barbara with an infection caused by parasites.

She said, “It looked for a while like Barb was gonna pull through. Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, she’s gone septic and her lil body doesn’t look like its gonna pull through.”

Sharing a selfie which showed her tearing up in her car, Bell wrote, “On our way to the vet now to say goodbye. Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen she is.”

“The Good Place” star also brought along daughters, Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard.

Captioning a photograph of one of her children saying goodbye, Bell wrote, “We love you Barbara.”