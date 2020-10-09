Alyssa Milano Suffering From ‘Extreme Hair Loss’ After Contracting COVID-19

Alyssa Milano is still dealing with complications from COVID-19 more than six months after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Milano, 47, appeared on Friday’s episode of “Dr. Oz” and talked to Dr. Mehmet Oz about her ongoing health issues as a result of the virus. The “Melrose Place” actress contracted COVID-19 in March and is still experiencing health issues, including “extreme hair loss.”

“It’s hard, especially when you’re an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin,” she tells Oz, per People. “Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it’s frightening.”

Milano detailed her initial symptoms and the early testing process.

“My first symptoms were stomach issues and a headache like I’ve never felt before in my life, and just overwhelming fatigue,” she shared. “That lasted for about three days. So I thought to myself, I should probably just go get tested.”

“First test came back negative,” she concluded. “I would say, two days after that first test, it settled in my lungs and that’s when it got really scary. I said, ‘This is the moment. Do I go to the hospital, do I go to the emergency room or do I stay home?’’