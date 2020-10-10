Origin Stories Of Alice In Wonderland & Peter Pan Told In Angelina Jolie-Starring Fantasy ‘Come Away’

The worlds of two iconic characters come together in “Come Away”, a new fantasy film starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

The first live-action film from Brenda Chapman (director of the animated features “Brave” and “Prince of Egypt”), “Come Away” provides “an imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature — Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland,” notes the film’s synopsis.

It all begins when “8-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose, the kids’ make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the Lost Boys.”

In addition to Jolie and Oyelowo, “Come Away” also stars Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine and David Gyasi.

“Come Away” will be released in theatres and VOD on Nov. 13.