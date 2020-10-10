Elle King Engaged To Dan Tooker After They Propose To Each Other

Elle King is engaged, revealing she and her new fiancé popped the question to each other.

On Friday, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer announced on Instagram that she and tattoo artist Dan Tooker were now engaged, with both simultaneously proposing as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way,” she wrote in the post, which features a slideshow of photos of the dual proposals.

“So I immediately got down on my knee too,” she added

“I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go,” she continued. “I said Yes by the way and so did he! ❤️💍💫❤️.”

In a brief video clip in her Instagram post, King shows off her ring, saying, “Dan just proposed to me the same way I proposed to him!”

“Beat her to it,” he replied.

Tooker also celebrated the engagement on his Instagram.

“We went horse back riding and gold panning for our 1 year anniversary. I found something more precious and beautiful,” he wrote.

“I proposed after finding the ring in the pan and my sole [sic] mate of course had the same plan. She had a ring too for me,” he added. “I love you so much and couldn’t imagine eternity with anyone else,” Tooker added. “I love you forever and more @elleking.”