In between her marriage to Tom Cruise and her subsequent marriage to current husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman was briefly engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

At the time, the two kept their relationship under wraps. In fact, their engagement was so secret that nobody even knew about it until Kidman briefly mentioned it in a 2017 interview

Kravitz has just written a memoir, Let Love Rule, but Kidman isn’t mentioned in the book. That, he explained in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, is because the book only documents the first 25 years of his life. As a result, that chapter of his story won’t be shared until his next book.

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Reveals How He Felt About His Daughter Working With Ex Nicole Kidman On ‘Big Little Lies’

“I’ve always been very open and honest, so anything that happened in my life will be in there,” he promised. “But it’ll be a while before the next book.”

In the interview, Kravitz explained why he decided to stop at age 25, when he released his debut album in 1989.

“At first I thought I’d write the story up to now, but as I began to write I felt they were two different books,” said the 56-year-old musician. “I didn’t want this book to be about stardom or fame, I wanted it to be about the journey I went through to find my voice. The next book will be about what happens after the first album was released and how life changed.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Engaged To Lenny Kravitz

Kidman, 53, dropped the bombshell about their one-time engagement during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit while discussing working with Zoe Kravitz on “Big Little Lies”.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father,” she told the magazine. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”