Keira Knightley Drops Out Of Apple TV+ Project Weeks Before Filming Due To Concerns With Childcare During Pandemic

Keira Knightley has dropped out of an anticipated project for Apple TV+ weeks before filming was scheduled to begin due to “family reasons.”

The Daily Mail reports that the 35-year-old actress was set to star in an adaptation of the novel The Essex Serpent, playing a recently widowed mother who relocates to a small English village where a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent is believed to have returned.

The drama had been set to begin production in six weeks, but has been placed on hiatus after a spokesperson for Knightley told the Mail that she “had to unfortunately pull out” of the project.

As the spokesperson told the Mail, Knightley — who has two children, aged 5 and 1, with husband James Righton — the increase in COVID-19 infections in the U.K. has led her to become concerned about childcare in the midst of the pandemic during the lengthy shoot.

According to the spokesperson, “there wasn’t a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production.”

Knightley’s decision was reportedly “a shock to freelance staff” on the film, who had been counting on going back to work after months without an income as TV and film production halted due to safety restrictions related to the pandemic.