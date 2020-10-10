Super-Fan Writes Essay About Watching 638 Hours Of Adam Sandler In A Single Year

Adam Sandler has legions of fans, but it’s safe to say their fandom is eclipsed by that of Eloy Lugo.

That’s because Lugo watched 638 hours of Sandler content within a mere 365 days.

Netflix found Lugo’s feat to be so impressive that the streaming service commissioned him to write an essay about the experience.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To The Late Cameron Boyce

“I was 9 years old when I saw my first Adam Sandler movie,” Lugo writes. “Every Friday, my grandmother would take my siblings and me to the theatre after school. One late winter day in 1995, she brought us to see ‘Billy Madison’. To my fourth-grade brain, it was perfect. Billy was silly and weird, sweet and well-intentioned. He would leave flaming bags of s**t on a stranger’s porch, but he would also call a high school classmate he’d bullied to apologize for his behaviour. Sandler’s portrayal of this man-child stuck in permanent adolescence was performed with such gusto that I was immediately entranced by the actor — and I’ve stayed that way ever since.”

So taken was he with “Billy Madison” and Sandler’s subsequent big-screen efforts that he began bringing a tape recorder into theatres so he could record the movie and play it back later in order to memorize the dialogue.

For his favourite Sandler performance, Lugo singles out his acclaimed turn in “Uncut Gems”.

“Sandler just keeps getting better, as evidenced by his recent award-winning turn in the Safdie brothers’ film,” Lugo writes. “He has always been versatile — he can play vulnerable, mean, romantic, angry, sweet, silly — but never has he managed to channel all these traits into one performance as seamlessly as he did playing Howard Ratner, an impulsive diamond dealer who makes a series of high-stakes bets that ultimately lead to a violent, tragic downfall.”

RELATED : Adam Sandler Shares His Version Of Intermittent Fasting On ‘Ellen’

Lugo also shares a fun fact that some fans may have missed. “‘Uncut Gems’ is part of the Sandler Cinematic Universe, as Howard yells, ‘That’s my boy!’ in this film — a catchphrase that, by my count, appears in no less than 10 other Sandler movies.”

Lugo concludes by writing, “There was no way for me to know that an after-school family movie outing would come to shape so much of my life. I’m grateful to have experienced so much joy over the last 25 years, courtesy of the Sandman. Here’s to 25 more.”