Sia Reveals She Decided To Adopt Her Son After Seeing Him In A Documentary

Sia is opening up about her decision to adopt two 18-year-old boys last year, revealing that she first saw her future son on television.
In a new cover story for Vogue Australia, the 44-year-old singer-songwriter said she was watching a documentary and became touched by his story when she learned he had no family.
“I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my God. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.’ And so that’s what I did,” she explained.
As a result, she tracked him down and adopted the boy and his friend.
Admitting that becoming a mother is “the best thing I’ve ever done,” Sia shared her plans to possibly become a foster mother as well.
“It’s one of the hardest, but I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while,” she said.
“The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants. Maybe [their mother] is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found,” she added. “If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman.”