Lucas Bravo Responds To French Backlash To ‘Emily In Paris’

New Netflix rom-com “Emily in Paris” has not enchanted French critics, who have blasted the show with complaints that it’s bursting with stereotypes about the French.

“Quote a cliche about France and the French: you’ll find it in Emily in Paris,” stated a review in 20 Minutes, for example, while a review in Sens Critique joked that viewers must “love science fiction” to watch a portrayal of Parisians who “are mostly friendly, speak irreproachable English, make love for hours, [feel] that going to work remains an option, etc.”

Actor Lucas Bravo, who plays a love interest for Lily Collins’ titular Emily, addressed the French backlash in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Bravo, a resident of Paris himself, does not disagree with the criticism, but also offered an explanation for why series creator Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) depicted Paris the way he did.

“I think they’re right, in a way. We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris,” the French actor admitted.

“Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris. It’s an entire world in a city,” he continued.

“At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision,” he explained.

“French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things,” he said.