Demi Lovato Says ‘Cruel Intentions’ Helped Her Realize She Was Queer

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair were an important part of Demi Lovato’s queer journey.

On Friday, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer sat down with “Queer Eye” star Tan France for a conversation as part of Facebook’s “Coming Out 2020” event.

During the talk, Lovato revealed, according to People, that she realized she was queer while watching the 1999 film “Cruel Intentions”.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Cruel Intentions. Photo: CP Images

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching ‘Cruel Intentions’ but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” she told France of the famous scene between Gellar and Blair. “I was just like ‘Oh wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it.’”

She added, “And then when I was like 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew.”

In June, Gellar and Blair recreated the scene in an Instagram post, with a mask on to suit the COVID era.

Talking more about her fluid sexuality, Lovato said she began coming out to friends and family at age 17.

“I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17,” she said. “They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public.”

She also revealed that some of her songs that fans assumed were written about boys, were in fact written about girls.

“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Lovato said. “I’m surprised that some of them didn’t figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.”