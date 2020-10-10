Rupert Everett Reveals The Failure Of Their Film ‘The Next Best Thing’ Damaged His Friendship With Madonna

Rupert Everett co-starred with friend Madonna in the 2000 film “The Next Best Thing”, with Everett playing the gay best friend of her character as they decide to have a baby together.

The film bombed at the box office, which proved to be devastating to both Everett’s Hollywood career and his friendship with his co-star.

In a new interview with The Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, via the Daily Mail, Everett discussed the repercussions from the film’s failure.

“We don’t see each other anymore,” said Everett of Madonna, adding of their friendship, “I do miss it.”

Madonna, he said, is “an amazing person and that part of my life was incredibly exciting. To be doing a film with her and to be a friend of hers and to have been such a fan of hers.”

He added: “But the fallout from the movie’s failure was gigantic for me, like an outer-space explosion.”

What really drove a wedge between them, however, was when he wrote about her in his 2006 memoir Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins.

As he told the Express back in 2009, Madonna never forgave him for what she considered a breach of privacy.

“She really didn’t like [the book]. I think it is very affectionate, and certainly with her I was very careful to only write things that were. But she felt it was an infringement of privacy,” he explained.

“Goddesses like that are obsessed with their public image and want to control everything about it, so if anyone is to tell anyone anything about her it’s got to be her,” he added. “Elephants don’t forget… She doesn’t trust me anymore.”