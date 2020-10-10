‘Evil’ Cast Talks Season 2 In Virtual Session For New York Comic Con

“Evil” will be returning to Global with its second season, and the series’ cast and creators appeared virtually on Saturday for a panel hosted by New York Comic Con.

In the series, a skeptical female psychologist (Katja Herbers) joins a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate paranormal occurrences.

Herbers, Colter and Mandvi were joined by co-stars Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller, along with co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King for a discussion of the first season and where season two might take them.

Sharp-eyed viewers of the show may have noticed that puzzle pieces can be seen hidden in certain scenes, and the Kings reveal those have significance about what will be taking place in the second season.

“They’re slightly hard to find, because our editors have a lot of fun hiding them,” said Robert King, “and these puzzle pieces are actual puzzle pieces, for a puzzle… and they fit together into an actual puzzle,” which, he says, provide “a clue to the second season’s puzzle.”

“Evil” will return to the Global lineup later this season. In the meantime, fans can watch the New York Comic Con panel in its entirety above.