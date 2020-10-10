Cardi B’s Ex Offset Put Up An Amazing Billboard To Celebrate Her Birthday

It’s Cardi B’s birthday this weekend, and her ex is celebrating big.

The “WAP” star is turning 28 on Sunday, and her ex, Migos rapper Offset, decided to take out a big billboard on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood to celebrate the occasion.

Cardi shared a video of the billboard on her Instagram page.

“Happy birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture,” the billboard reads, along with a huge photo featuring Cardi and their daughter Kulture.

“Oh my goodness, oh my God!” Cardi can be heard saying in the video.

She added a caption directed at Offset, “Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, though it appears the two are on relatively good terms.

Earlier this week, the rapper took to social to defend Offset from her fans, writing,” I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy of Kulture.”