Cardi B’s Ex Offset Attends Her Las Vegas Birthday Bash

Cardi B and Offset reunited during a huge Las Vegas party held in honour of the “WAP” rapper’s 28th birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and The Weeknd were among the other celebrities in attendance at the star-studded bash, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 10.

A source told E! News that Cardi spent spent time with her ex “throughout the night.” The former couple were reportedly “packing on the PDA” and “acting like they were back together.”

The insider added, “They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun. She was grinding on Offset all night.”

However, the source insisted that the stars have yet to rekindle their relationship.

Earlier in the week, Migos rapper Offset decided to take out a big billboard on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood to celebrate the occasion.

Cardi shared a video of the billboard on her Instagram page.

“Happy birthday Mommy. Love, Kulture,” the billboard reads, along with a huge photo featuring Cardi and their daughter Kulture.

“Oh my goodness, oh my God!” Cardi can be heard saying in the video.

She added a caption directed at Offset, “Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, though it appears the two are on relatively good terms.

Earlier this week, the rapper took to social to defend Offset from her fans, writing, “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy of Kulture.”