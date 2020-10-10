Liam Neeson Reveals He Was Rejected For A Surprising Role In ‘The Princess Bride’

Liam Neeson made a virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Friday night, where he relayed a story about how he was once up for a role in “The Princess Bride”.

As Neeson told host Jimmy Kimmel, he was brought in by casting directors to audition for director Rob Reiner for the role of Fezzik, which ultimately went to pro-wrestling legend Andre the Giant.

The audition, he recalled, was a short one.

RELATED: Seattle’s New NHL Team Unveils Its Name And Fans Demand Liam Neeson ‘Release The Kraken’

“I was quite nervous because I knew this was a big film and stuff,” Neeson explained. “I had met the casting directors in L.A. So I go into the office in London, and Rob Reiner looked at me and said ‘He’s not a giant. What height are you?’ I said ‘Six foot four.’ He said, ‘That’s tall, he’s not a giant.'”

Looking back at the audition now, Neeson joked, “So there was no ‘hello, thank you.’ So I thought, the next time I see Rob Reiner, I’m going to tell him he was very rude.”