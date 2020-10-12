Chloe Fineman Guests On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ After Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

Drew Barrymore originally promoted her new daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing on Global, with a cute bit in which she interviews herself as a child.

On Monday’s edition of the show, Barrymore had another opportunity to speak with herself when “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman guested, following her epic impersonation on the Oct. 3 edition of the late-night sketch show.

In the sketch, Fineman hit all the right notes to present a pitch-perfect parody of Barrymore and her new show.

Barrymore later reacted to Fineman’s impression via Instagram, expressing her delight at being parodied.

On Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host welcomed Fineman to talk about her pitch-perfect impersonation.

“I’m really nervous to meet you, I’m so excited, I’m such a fan,” Barrymore told the comedian, who responded, “I’m your biggest fan, you’re gonna make me cry!”

Barrymore then told Fineman, “Comedy, to me, is more than medicine. It’s what saves us in the world. It’s the most attractive quality in any partner. It’s the thing you want with your friends. It’s what you look to entertainment for, laughing is the most important thing in the world but your talent, your range, the way you play all your characters….I am just in awe of you. I know I’m being so me to you…”

Revealing the inspiration for her impression, Fineman said, “I mean doing you was so exciting because you were on the cover of InStyle and the impression that I did this summer started because I really wanted that shirt. It was so cute.”

She added, “So I was like, ‘swipe, order,’ and it came in. Luckily in LA I had a large wig collection in my boyfriend’s shed….So I was lucky to have all these things when the world was a little shut down.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.