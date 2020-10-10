Chloe Fineman To Guest On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ After Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

Drew Barrymore promoted her new daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” with a cute bit in which she interviews herself as a child.

On Monday’s edition of the show, Barrymore will have another opportunity to speak with herself when “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman guests, following her epic impersonation on the Oct. 3 edition of the late-night sketch show.

In the sketch, Fineman hit all the right notes to present a pitch-perfect parody of Barrymore and her new show.

Barrymore later reacted to Fineman’s impression via Instagram, expressing her delight at being parodied.

Barrymore and her impersonator will have plenty to talk about when Fineman pays her a visit on Monday, Oct. 12.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.