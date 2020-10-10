‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Shares Photos From Her Final Scene

Kristian Alfonso is getting ready to say goodbye.

The star of Global’s “Days of Our Lives” shared photos on Instagram on Friday from her upcoming final scene on the soap opera.

RELATED: Kristian Alfonso Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After 37 Years

Alfonso filmed her final episode several months ago, before the show went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She first joined “Days of Our Lives” as Hope Williams Brady in 1983, making her among the show’s longest-tenured stars.

RELATED: Kristian Alfonso Says ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is No Longer The Show ‘As I Know It’

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” she told Deadline in July upon the news of her departure.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.