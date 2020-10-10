‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Survives Car Crash That Killed Her Mother-In-Law

Brandi Redmond is mourning the death of her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the “Real Housewives of Dallas” star shared that her husband’s mother died in a car crash. Brandi’s 9-year-old daughter, Brinkley, was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident but survived.

“My husband’s beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best,” Brandi wrote, reposting her sister-in-laws’ message. “So I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt.”

Brandi’s family members, Megan Hughey, Lauren Cranford and Kristen Kosch, posted a photo of themselves with their late mother.

“Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her,” the post reads in part. “We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

“In our mom’s honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always. We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness,” they added.

Brandi — who also shares daughter Brooklyn, 11, and son Bruin, 2, with husband Bryan Redmond — had just celebrated Brinkley’s 9th birthday a week ago.

The reality star shared a smiling photo of her daughter, wishing her a happy birthday.

“You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest,” she wrote. “You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings.”

As fans read of the family’s tragic news, they took to Brandi’s comments section to send their condolences.

