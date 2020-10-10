Donald Trump Calls LeBron James A ‘Hater’ For His Political Activism

LeBron James doesn’t like Donald Trump, and the feeling is mutual.

In an interview with Rush Limbaugh on Friday, the U.S. president slammed James, blaming him for the NBA’s low TV ratings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NBA has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore,” Trump said, according to Deadline. “I don’t even know who’s playing in the finals. “I don’t know anybody that’s watching the NBA.”

Calling James “a spokesman for the Democratic party and a very nasty spokesman,” Trump added, “I don’t know him. I never met him.”

Though he admitted that the Lakers star is “a great basketball player,” he continued, “But people don’t wanna see a guy that way. They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, He’s a hater.”

James has been outspoken in his disdain for Trump, saying last August, “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game. And that’s all I got to say.”