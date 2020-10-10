Singing Comedian Jon Courtenay Crowned ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ 2020 Winner

Britain’s Got Talent has found its new champion.

On Saturday, the TV talent show crowned Jon Courtenay the winner of its 2020 season.

The singing comedian bested nine other acts to come out on top in the 14th season finale.

Asked how he was feeling, the 48-year-old said in shock, “Please don’t ask me to speak!”

He said afterward, “I’ve tried not to think about it because I’m really bad at hiding disappointment. A couple of mornings I’ve woken up – and actually this morning, for the first time – this sounds really dramatic – but I woke up and had an idea for a song for the Royal Variety Performance. I wrote it down and I tried not to think about it as a sign.”

Courtenay then joked, “Thank you, this has changed my life, my family’s life. My mum – I can’t imagine how you’re coping right now, I hope you’re still alive!”

For his final performance on the show before being declared the winner, Courtenay sand a funny and moving song about life during the pandemic.

“It won’t be long before these masks are gone, we’ll be living life again to the maximum. And we’ll remember people like Sir Captain Tom,” he sand. “And in years our kids will be reminiscing, not about the big stuff that they’ve been missing but the every day they got play with dad and mum.”

Courtenay beat out popular acts like the Sign Along With Us choir, who came in second place, and comedian and entertainer Steve Royle, who landed in third.