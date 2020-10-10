Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series To Star Shooting In March

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is getting closer to a reality.

Appearing on “The Graham Norton Show”, Ewan McGregor was asked about the planned Disney+ “Star Wars” series following the further adventures of the iconic Jedi character.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose,” McGregor said, revealing, “We start shooting it in March next year.”

The actor also talked about taking inspiration from the late Alec Guinness, who originated the role in the original 1977 film.

“The fun thing about doing [the prequels] in the first place, when I was much younger, was trying to imagine, how would he play these scenes as a younger guy?” McGregor said. “It led me to watch a lot of his early work, which I hadn’t seen before. Brilliant movies, wonderful films that he’d been in. I had such a great time sort of studying him in those movies.”

He added of the new series, “This time, I’m much closer in age to him. It will be my challenge to try and meet him somewhere. I love Alec Guinness. I never got to meet him, but I love him, through his work, and it’s a great honor to try and pretend to be him.”

Originally planned to go into production sooner, the Obi-Wan series was delayed for script re-writes. The series will be directed by Canadian Deborah Chow, who also helmed episodes of “The Mandalorian”.