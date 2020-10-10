The Cast Of ‘GLOW’ Reunite After The Show’s Cancellation

“GLOW” may be over, but the cast aren’t letting that stop them from getting together.

On Saturday, the cast of the recently cancelled Netflix series reunited virtually to talk about their experiences on the show and to help urge fans to get out and vote in the upcoming U.S. elections.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four, so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like, ‘Enjoy the quiches, because it’s over!’” said Betty Gilpin. “But if this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

Gilpin was joined by Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani and many more for the conversation.

“I got a chance to make a version of myself that I always wanted to be,” Sunita Mani said of the show. “Like when you get to go to a new school and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna be confident and accept myself.’ But to actually feel that through working with these women… I belonged here.”

The cast also unanimously agreed that despite the cancellation, they would all be up for starring in a movie to wrap up the series if Netflix gave it the green light.