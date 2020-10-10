Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘Shelton’ Necklace While Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of No Doubt’s ‘Tragic Kingdom’

Gwen Stefani is celebrating a major milestone. The singer took a moment on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of No Doubt‘s album, Tragic Kingdom.
Stefani, 51, who formed the rock band in 1986 with guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young, posted a video thanking their fans for their continued support. In the clip, she noticeably rocks two necklaces, one with her last name and another one that reads “Shelton,” in honor of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.
“I have so many memories. So many people that I’ve met through the years that have told me that that’s their favorite record,” Stefani shared. “I didn’t even think it would come out, let alone have people love it and listen to it and it be their favorite. I feel like I’m still just a girl from Orange County, but I have all these blessings.”
Stefani also thanked her former bandmates, adding that their fans’ support “just fuels my fire and music makes the world go ’round.”
She also posted a throwback photo of her and the band, captioning the shot, “Thanks for 25 years #tragickingdom @nodoubt gx @kroq #justagirl.”
The rest of the No Doubt members also celebrated their album’s anniversary. Kanal posted two group photos, writing in part, “We had already been a band for 9 years before Tragic Kingdom came out. We had no idea what was going to happen when we were writing these songs.”
“Through all of the fun and challenging times, we were just a group of friends on a mission to express ourselves musically. Sometimes It felt like it was us against the world but our love for our band got us through it all,” he added.
We had already been a band for 9 years before Tragic Kingdom came out. We had no idea what was going to happen when we were writing these songs. Through all of the fun and challenging times, we were just a group of friends on a mission to express ourselves musically. Sometimes It felt like it was us against the world but our love for our band got us through it all. Every part of this album was real as fuck. The writing, the recording, the touring, the shows, doing press. All filled with joy, rawness, discovery, excitement, heartache, exhaustion, gratification and beauty. No amount of time that passes will diminish the things we accomplished and experienced together. To everyone that embraced Tragic Kingdom and made it a part of their lives, you have my never ending appreciation and gratitude. You guys are incredible. You gave us the fuel to continue creating, keep playing, write more songs and release more albums. Happy 25th Tragic Kingdom to us all ❤️ 📸: I don’t know who took these photos. If you do please let me know so I can credit them.
Young posted the album cover, writing how they had “no idea that our lives were about to dramatically change as a result.”
“Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us! Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special!” Young continued.
🍊🍊 25 years ago today, we released Tragic Kingdom. 🥳We had no idea that our lives were about to dramatically change as a result. Thank you to those who have shared this crazy and spectacular ride with us! Knowing that this record has touched so many of your lives makes the recognition of this day that much more special! 🎉 plz feel free to share a memory, favorite song, or story.
Dumont shared a photo from their time in Hawaii in 1995, reflecting on his time in the band.
“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, in some ways it feels like yesterday, in some ways it feels like a distant dream,” he began, before touching on the band going their separate ways. “Sometimes great things fall apart, which is a shame. Yet here we are, 25 years later. It is what it is, & I keep trying to make peace with that.”
“I’m especially grateful to all those who helped us along the way, and most of all to those of you who enjoyed Tragic Kingdom and came out to the shows over the years,” he continued. “I’d love to do one more No Doubt tour, but it feels like that ain’t gonna happen. It’s bittersweet. In any case, what great memories, thanks all.”
Honolulu, Hawaii October 1995. L-R: Tony, Adrian, Gabrial, Gwen, Me, Stephen, Donnie. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, in some ways it feels like yesterday, in some ways it feels like a distant dream. I started playing guitar with No Doubt in 1988. In ’92 we released our first album, and then in ‘93 we began writing songs for the follow up. We were all going to college & some of us worked jobs, and after almost 3 years of working on it, Tragic Kingdom finally came out on October 10, 1995. What I remember most is that despite the challenges, it was a very creative and magical time. Gwen, Adrian, Tony and I had real chemistry as bandmates and collaborators, and we discovered our voices as we wrote & recorded those songs together. I appreciate the friendships and camaraderie we shared in those years. We were passionate about our music, and the fact that Tragic Kingdom has touched so many people around the world is beyond what I could have ever imagined. Sometimes great things fall apart, which is a shame. Yet here we are, 25 years later. It is what it is, & I keep trying to make peace with that. I’m especially grateful to all those who helped us along the way, and most of all to those of you who enjoyed Tragic Kingdom and came out to the shows over the years. I’d love to do one more No Doubt tour, but it feels like that ain’t gonna happen. It’s bittersweet. In any case, what great memories, thanks all.
After six studio albums — with 2012’s Push and Shove being their last — No Doubt went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. Stefani has continued as a solo act. In 2016, Kanal, Young and Dumont teamed up with AFI lead singer Davey Havok to form the new wave supergroup Dreamcar.
Stefani has also been making music with her boyfriend Shelton, as was recently nominated for her first CMT Music Award for their collab “Nobody Like You.” The two will be seen working alongside one other in the upcoming season of The Voice.
