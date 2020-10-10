Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Help People Affected By Armenia Conflict

The Kardashian sisters are raising money and awareness for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

In the face the ongoing conflict in the region, the Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney took to Instagram to talk about their partnership with the Armenia Fund, which is raising money for the innocent people caught in the middle of the conflict.

Funds will go toward food, shelter, medical attention and other resources for the people affected.

Kim also went all out for her announcement, revealing that she is donating $1 million to the organization.

According to TMZ, the two other sisters also made sizeable donations of their own to the cause.

Khloe and Kourtney also urged their followers to donate what they could to help the people in need.

