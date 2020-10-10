Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Help People Affected By Armenia Conflict

The Kardashian sisters are raising money and awareness for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.
In the face the ongoing conflict in the region, the Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney took to Instagram to talk about their partnership with the Armenia Fund, which is raising money for the innocent people caught in the middle of the conflict.
Funds will go toward food, shelter, medical attention and other resources for the people affected.
Kim also went all out for her announcement, revealing that she is donating $1 million to the organization.
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
According to TMZ, the two other sisters also made sizeable donations of their own to the cause.
My clip from today’s fundraising livestream for the @armeniafund 🇦🇲 I am honored to help further the humanitarian efforts on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh during this difficult time. Today’s fundraiser for the Armenia Fund will directly assist those impacted by the crisis with food, shelter and medical care. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.
Khloe and Kourtney also urged their followers to donate what they could to help the people in need.
This is has been a very difficult time for Armenia and Artsakh. I’m here today to lend my voice to ensure people on the ground receive food, shelter and medical care. The @armeniafund is working directly with those that have been impacted by this crisis to provide these essential resources. It’s especially important to me as a mother to think of the children. The fear and hardship that comes with conflict should not have to be experienced. My thoughts and prayers are with those children and their families and the very brave men and women. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether its by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together. May God bless you! 🇦🇲🇦🇲