Simon Cowell Recovering Well From Spinal Surgery Despite Tabloid Reports

Simon Cowell is on the mend.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge underwent a spinal surgery earlier this summer after breaking his back in three places in an electric bike accident, but he is doing well.

Sources tell ET Canada, “He’s doing really well and is recovering well on course. He’s doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again.”

The comments come after tabloid The Sun reported that Cowell is on high-strength painkillers and requires a full-time nurse.

Additionally, the report claimed that the 61-year-old will effectively be out of commission for up to six months, claiming that he was too unwell to record a video message for the “Britain’s Got Talent” season finale.

“Simon’s a fighter and fairly gung-ho. Naturally, he thought he’d be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing iron man contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit,” a friend reportedly told The Sun. “Instead, he’s had a setback from surgery to fuse two vertebrae and it has proven more complicated than a standard break.”

Another source added, “Simon is joking and in decent spirits. But he’s also quite vain and the idea of going on national TV with no studio make-up, and while on heavy-duty medication, didn’t appeal. So, unfortunately, he had to decline producers’ requests.”

In August, Cowell’s “AGT” co-star Howie Mandel said that he was “doing spectacularly well, considering.”