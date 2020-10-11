Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Defends Teaching Their Children To Shoot Guns

Carey Hart is teaching his kids to use firearms responsibly, and photos he shared on social media kicked off a conversation about an always controversial subject.

On Saturday, the former professional motocross competitor shared some pics of his children with wife Pink, WIllow, 9, and Jameson, 3, shooting at targets with guns.

“Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards 🤘🏼🤘🏼. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear,” he wrote in the caption.

One of his followers asked a question via Twitter, commending him for teaching his children to handle guns at such a young age while also taking him to task for supporting the Democrats “who have stated they will take our guns,” a Republican talking point that is simply not true.

“1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??” Hart said of Republican scare tactics claiming Democrats will take away guns.

“Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hart’s spouse has made no secret of who she’s supporting in the upcoming presidential election.