Bill Burr Stirs Up Controversy With Edgy ‘SNL’ Monologue Tackling COVID, Pride, ‘Woke’ White Women & More

By Brent Furdyk.

Bill Burr made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, and kicked things off by wading into controversial subject matter from the get go.

Burr certainly knew he was walking on the edge when he began by discussing the pandemic. Insisting he likes “people who wear masks,” he added that people who don’t wear masks don’t “bug me either — take out your grandparents. Take out your weak cousin with the asthma… if you’re that dumb and you want to kill your own family, by all means do it. Stops you from reproducing. It’s literally a dream come true.”

Next, he joked about Rick Moranis getting “sucker-punched on the Upper West Side,” declaring, “New York is back, baby! We lost our edge there for a minute. The city started looking like a giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, then bam! Old Ricky took one in the chops!”

Next came a bit about cancel culture, with Burr joking that “they’re literally running out of people to cancel. They’re going after dead people now,” referencing John Wayne being lambasted for being a racist due after a 1970 Playboy interview resurfaced. “He was born in 1907,” Burr pointed out. “That’s what these people sounded like.”

Burr continued by claiming that white women hijacked the “woke” movement from people of colour, having “swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line… But let’s go back in history here. You guys stood by us toxic white males through centuries of our crimes against humanity. You rolled around in the blood money. Occasionally, when you wanted to sneak out and hook up with a Black dude, if you got caught, you said it wasn’t consensual.”

He also tackled Pride Month, wondering why the celebration of gay pride gets to be in balmy June while Black History Month is relegated to cold, gloomy February. “How ’bout you hook ’em up with July?” Burr asked, pointing out that gay black people could then celebrate for a full 61 days.

Judging by social media response, a lot of viewers were not too impressed by Burr’s edgy material.

However, fans of Burr lauded him for not watering down his material for network television, with some noting that the appalled reactions he was receiving on Twitter pretty much proved the points he was trying to make.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

