Bill Burr Stirs Up Controversy With Edgy ‘SNL’ Monologue Tackling COVID, Pride, ‘Woke’ White Women & More

Bill Burr made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, and kicked things off by wading into controversial subject matter from the get go.

Burr certainly knew he was walking on the edge when he began by discussing the pandemic. Insisting he likes “people who wear masks,” he added that people who don’t wear masks don’t “bug me either — take out your grandparents. Take out your weak cousin with the asthma… if you’re that dumb and you want to kill your own family, by all means do it. Stops you from reproducing. It’s literally a dream come true.”

Next, he joked about Rick Moranis getting “sucker-punched on the Upper West Side,” declaring, “New York is back, baby! We lost our edge there for a minute. The city started looking like a giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, then bam! Old Ricky took one in the chops!”

Next came a bit about cancel culture, with Burr joking that “they’re literally running out of people to cancel. They’re going after dead people now,” referencing John Wayne being lambasted for being a racist due after a 1970 Playboy interview resurfaced. “He was born in 1907,” Burr pointed out. “That’s what these people sounded like.”

Burr continued by claiming that white women hijacked the “woke” movement from people of colour, having “swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line… But let’s go back in history here. You guys stood by us toxic white males through centuries of our crimes against humanity. You rolled around in the blood money. Occasionally, when you wanted to sneak out and hook up with a Black dude, if you got caught, you said it wasn’t consensual.”

He also tackled Pride Month, wondering why the celebration of gay pride gets to be in balmy June while Black History Month is relegated to cold, gloomy February. “How ’bout you hook ’em up with July?” Burr asked, pointing out that gay black people could then celebrate for a full 61 days.

Judging by social media response, a lot of viewers were not too impressed by Burr’s edgy material.

Bill Burr's opening monologue is just obnoxious and misogynstic. It's 2020. Someone tell him calling women "bitches" isn't funny #SNL — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 11, 2020

who told bill burr he, a straight white man, should try to tackle homophobia and racism in the worst way possible in his snl monologue — ً (@wyattswoods) October 11, 2020

It’s amazing Bill Burr is trying to be woke while being a misogynist POS. White Male Privilege is strong within this Louis CK clone. #SNL 🤦‍♀️ — 𝙱𝚞𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚄𝚙𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚙‼️ (@Veronicaromm) October 11, 2020

Made it about one minute into Bill Burr’s SNL monologue before I had to change the channel. In this cultural moment, SNL really thought the best choice for a host was a white male standup ranting about “Cancel Culture?” — Sally Hourigan (@sallyjh4889) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr with the gay pride joke… uhhhh not it. The crowd doesn’t even know if they should laugh or not. — wannabe elizabeth bennett (@shleepytiger) October 11, 2020

Did Bill Burr really just say that? Calling Black folks "equator people," White women "b–ches" and claiming he never heard of Pride Month. #SNL please do better pic.twitter.com/Y6VrNAHg8H — Anita Bennett (@tvanita) October 11, 2020

However, fans of Burr lauded him for not watering down his material for network television, with some noting that the appalled reactions he was receiving on Twitter pretty much proved the points he was trying to make.

Whew !!! #BillBurr’s white women approval rating is going to plummet after this double dose of accuracy. I don’t know if #SaturdayNightLive was ready for all this pic.twitter.com/51VOmjRzPG — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 11, 2020

The irony in Bill Burr saying white women make everything about themselves, just to come online and see white women in fact crying over the episode & feeling attacked, is just great….can’t make this stuff up😂😂 #SNL #BILLBURR pic.twitter.com/VpxjmNRTly — RealiTeaaaa (@NodehiM) October 11, 2020

“Bill Burr isn’t funny” Based on those that are mad at his #SNL monologue from last night, I’d say he lost 0 fans and proved the point of his jokes pretty effectively pic.twitter.com/9EzDgZoROt — Dan Callahan (@D_Callahan_) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr making white women prove him right on twitter is a fun distraction from the rest of the news. — Billy Wayne Davis (@BillyWayneDavis) October 11, 2020

Hearing this come from a white man must make it sting that little bit more 😅😅 Bill Burr got em throwing pumpkin spice lattes at their TV screens and I love him for it pic.twitter.com/8WNzpquuQL — Buck Foris Tuck Frump 🇯🇲 (@SlackOnBothSydz) October 11, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.