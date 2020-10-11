Robin Williams’ Son Zak Has Tied The Knot

Zak Williams, oldest child of the late Robin Williams, married longtime girlfriend Olivia June on Saturday

As People reported, the couple was wed in “an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends” at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

“I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay,” Williams wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and his new bride.

I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ANtAW109zg — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) October 11, 2020

“Married my best friend and love of my life today,” June wrote in a tweet of her own. “@zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so.”.

Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so. — Olivia June (@oliviajune) October 11, 2020

The couple are the parents of son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement Williams, whom they welcomed in May 2019; McLaurin was Robin Williams’ middle name.

The couple had settled on 10-10-2020 as their wedding date, but Williams admitted the pandemic added some extra challenges when it came to putting the nuptials together.

“In terms of the planning process, it’s been challenging, but it’s cool to see how safe you can be, while enjoying a festive occasion together,” Williams told People.

Williams met June while he was experiencing a difficult period in his life following his father’s 2014 death.

“I was going through a challenging time in my life and she was supportive and there when I needed someone,” says Williams. “I’m so thrilled that we now have a family.”

Added Williams: “I’m looking forward to building this life I’ve always wanted to have and growing together.”