Pete Davidson Hilariously Blasts ‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling For Transphobic Remarks: ‘Whats Wrong With Her?’

Peter Davidson made another epic “Weekend Update” appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, and this time his target was Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and her history of sharing views considered to be transphobic.

“I long for a few years ago when the worst things she did were those ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies,” joked Davidson to “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost. “No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.”

He continued by asking, “What’s wrong with her? She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?” he quipped. “She’s a national treasure!”

Davidson noted that he now finds himself having to defend his Harry Potter tattoos.

“I got a ‘Harry Potter’ tattoo years ago, ’cause I’m not psychic,” he said. “I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson on us.”

He also admitted he has “a close connection” to the movies because of his resemblance to Dobby the House Elf.

Despite his tattoos, Davidson admitted he may not be as big a “Harry Potter” fan as some may think, given that he’s never read any of the books and only “saw part of ‘[Harry Potter and the Prisoner of] Azkaban’ on the plane once”.

