‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins To Reunite For ‘Cleopatra’

Following the success of 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and its worldwide box office of more than $820 million, director Patty Jenkins re-teamed with star Gal Gadot for the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984”, currently scheduled for theatrical release on Christmas Day.

Fans will be seeing yet another film from the star and director of those films, with Deadline reporting that Jenkins and Gadot will collaborate once again with “Cleopatra”, a historical biopic about the iconic Egyptian monarch.

According to Deadline, the project is being placed on “an accelerated timetable,” with screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”, “Alita: Battle Angel”) tapped to write the script, beginning “immediately.”

The story of Cleopatra has a long Hollywood history, ranging from Cecil B. DeMille’s 1934 epic starring Claudette Colbert as the Egyptian queen to the 1963 blockbuster starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, which despite its success was so expensive to make that it nearly sent 20th Century Fox spiralling into bankruptcy.

Recent efforts to mount a Cleopatra-themed movie have included talk of such stars as Angelina Joie and Lady Gaga, with potential directors including James Cameron, Denis Villenueve and David Fincher.

“Wonder Woman” made history as the most financially successful film to ever be helmed by a female director.