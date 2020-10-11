‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’: New Trailer For Film Adaptation Of Hit Drag Musical Unveiled

In celebration of National Coming Out Day on Sunday, Oct. 11, 20th Century Fox is unveiling its first look at the trailer for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”.

Based on the hit stage musical, the film focuses on 16-year-old Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood) as he follows his dream of becoming a professional drag queen.

RELATED: Priyanka Lip-Syncs Her Way To The First-Ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Crown

In the face of his disdainful, disapproving father (Ralph Ineson), his skeptical teacher (Sharon Horgan) and his supportive best friend (Lauren Patel), Jamie is taken under the wing of a veteran drag performer (Richard E. Grant) who offers a key life lesson: “You can’t just be a boy in a dress, Jamie. A boy in a dress is something to be laughed at. A drag queen should be feared. You won’t believe the power it gives you.”

“Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight,” declares the synopsis.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” opens in theatres on Feb. 26, 2021.