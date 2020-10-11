Lenny Kravitz Says His Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet And Her Husband Jason Momoa Is ‘Wonderful’

Lenny Kravitz has revealed some candid details about his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her family.

Speaking toThe Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, the music icon discussed his special bond with Bonet and her new husband Jason Momoa, as well as the couple’s two children, Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Kravitz and Bonet share 30-year-old daughter Zoe from their marriage, which lasted from 1987 to 1993.

“We are one family unit — between my daughter [Zoe], Lisa and Jason, and their two kids, who call me Uncle Lenny, we all love one another, we have one another’s backs; it’s wonderful,” he said.

The musician is currently preparing to release his new memoir, Let Love Rule, later this month.

Announcing the book on Instagram back in June, he wrote, “The book is about the first 25 years of my life, culminating in the release of my first album.”

He added: “Those years shaped me and taught me so much about myself and also formed a message of love and unity that I still believe in till this day.”