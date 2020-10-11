Brother Of Tupac Shakur Slams Trump Campaign For Using Late Rapper In ‘Disrespectful’ Trolling Of Kamala Harris

The brother of Tupac Shakur is firing back at the campaign of Donald Trump, blasting what he characterizes as a “clearly disprespectful” use of the late rapper’s legacy in order to make a dig at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

It all began when Harris was asked in an interview to offer her opinion on who was the best rapper alive.

RELATED: Kentucky Governor Forced To Apologize To Man Named Tupac Shakur After Publicly Accusing Him Of Unemployment Insurance Fraud

When she singled out Shakur, she laughingly admitted “I keep doing that” when the interviewer reminded her that Shakur wasn’t alive.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

In response, the Trump campaign jokingly held a ticket for Shakur at Harris’ recent debate with Mike Pence.

That didn’t go over well with Shakur’s family, particularly his brother, Mopreme Shakur.

He told TMZ that the gesture was “clearly disrespectful” to Shakur’s family.

RELATED: Eminem Says He’ll Never Top Tupac: ‘The Greatest Songwriter Of All Time’

However, he admitted he didn’t find it surprising.

“We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community,” said Shakur.