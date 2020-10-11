Selena Gomez Reveals She ‘Went Into A Bit of A Depression’ At Start Of The Pandemic

Selena Gomez is discussing the mental health issues she faced during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with Dr. Vivek Murthy posted to her Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Instagram account, the “Ice Cream” singer explained, “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression.”

Revealing the things she found most difficult about lockdown, she went on, “My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.”

Despite those issues, Gomez said she’s been doing better recently and feels like she’s “fully coming out” of the depression again.

“Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health,” she explained.

“And recently, I’ve been able to go to the studio,” she added. “So I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it, and got through it with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy.”