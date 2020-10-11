‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Pay Tribute To Luke Perry On His 54th Birthday

By Sarah Curran.

Luke Perry
Luke Perry — Getty

The cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are remembering their co-star Luke Perry on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Several stars from the hit ’90s show took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 11 to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself and Perry, Brian Austin Green wrote, “Happy Birthday brother!! Love You.”

Happy Birthday brother!! Love You ❤️

Tori Spelling shared a sweet selfie of herself and her son Beau, saying she was “grateful” that Perry got the chance to meet her youngest child.

She wrote, “Doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe.”

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth also remembered Perry on Sunday.

forever in my heart

Perry passed away on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke. He was 52 at the time.

The actor starred as Dylan McKay on “90210” from 1990-95 and again in 1998 until 2000.

