Sophie Brussaux Shares New Photos Of Her and Drake’s Son To Celebrate 3rd Birthday

Sophie Brussaux has taken to Instagram to wish the son she shares with Drake a happy birthday.

RELATED: DJ Khaled Shows Off Custom-Jewelled OVO Pendant Gifted To Him By Drake

RELATED: SZA Confirms She And Drake Dated After Rapper’s Revelation On New 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Single ‘Mr. Right Now’

Sharing a series of adorable photos of Adonis, Brussaux wrote, “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour.”

Tagging Drake in the post, she continued, “I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”

Meanwhile, proud dad Drake also shared a photo from what appeared to be Adonis’ birthday party.

The rapper shared photographs of his son for the first time back in March.

RELATED: Drake Sends Surprise Birthday Message To 14-Year-Old Fan In Hospital

In a lengthy message he wrote, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all.”

Drake added, “You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”