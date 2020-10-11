Dave and Odette Annable Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary After Reconciling Marriage

By Sarah Curran.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable
Odette Annable and Dave Annable — Getty

Dave and Odette Annable are celebrating a decade of being husband and wife.

The pair each shared heartfelt messages to celebrate the milestone this weekend.

“Brothers & Sisters” star Dave wrote, “I love you now and forever @odetteannable. Happy 10yr anniversary my love. 10.10.10.”

Meanwhile “Supergirl”, actress Odette wrote, “I am so incredibly grateful that I chose you 10 years ago and even more grateful that you are still standing by my side. What a day to celebrate this journey, our new chapter, our new home and so many other beautiful things to come.”

She continued, “I love you Davey. Happy 10 year Anniversary my love.”

The pair announced last October that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

However, nine months after announcing their split, the pair revealed that they had reconciled after posting the same photograph on Instagram.

2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables

“2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they wrote in August.

