Dave and Odette Annable Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary After Reconciling Marriage

Dave and Odette Annable are celebrating a decade of being husband and wife.
RELATED: Dave Annable Gets Candid With Wife Odette Annable In Instagram Video
The pair each shared heartfelt messages to celebrate the milestone this weekend.
“Brothers & Sisters” star Dave wrote, “I love you now and forever @odetteannable. Happy 10yr anniversary my love. 10.10.10.”
Meanwhile “Supergirl”, actress Odette wrote, “I am so incredibly grateful that I chose you 10 years ago and even more grateful that you are still standing by my side. What a day to celebrate this journey, our new chapter, our new home and so many other beautiful things to come.”
View this post on Instagram
10 YEARS ✨To my old man @dave_annable. I am so incredibly grateful that I chose you 10 years ago and even more grateful that you are still standing by my side. What a day to celebrate this journey, our new chapter, our new home and so many other beautiful things to come. Swipe for some snaps of us through the years. I love you Davey. Happy 10 year Anniversary my love.
She continued, “I love you Davey. Happy 10 year Anniversary my love.”
The pair announced last October that they were separating after nine years of marriage.
However, nine months after announcing their split, the pair revealed that they had reconciled after posting the same photograph on Instagram.
RELATED: Dave And Odette Annable Split After Nine Years Of Marriage
“2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they wrote in August.